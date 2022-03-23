The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the revised examination dates for the National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE 2022). As per the notification, the computer based test (CBT) is scheduled to be conducted on June 18, 2022 from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM.

Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on May 28, 2022.

Here’s the official notice.

Meanwhile, the registration process for NCHM JEE 2022 is underway on the official website nchmjee.nta.nic.in. Eligible candidates can apply till May 3, 2022. Candidates can check eligibility criteria, exam pattern and other details available in the notification below:

Direct link to the Information Bulletin.

Application Fee

The application for UR/ OB (NCL) category candidates is Rs 1000, whereas Rs 700 is applicable to candidates from Gen-EWS category. The fee for SC/ST/PwD and third gender candidates is Rs 450.

Steps to apply for NCHM JEE 2022

Visit the official website nchmjee.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Registration for NCHM JEE 2022” Register and proceed with application process Fill in the required details, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for NCHM JEE 2022.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.