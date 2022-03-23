Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to 40,000+ vacancies of Head Master in Primary Schools under Education Department, Govt. of Bihar. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in from March 28 onwards.

The last date to apply is April 24, 2022. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 40506 vacancies, of which 13761 posts are reserved for female candidates.

Candidates can check the District-wise Roster vacancies here.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants should not be more than the age of 60 years as on August 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification: The candidates should hold a degree of graduation from any recognized university with having minimum 50% marks. 5% relaxation shall be given in the minimum prescribed marks to the candidates belonging to SC/ST/EBC/BC/Differently able/female and EWS. The degree of ‘Aalim’ obtained from Maulana Mazharul Haque Arbi & Persian University, Patna/Bihar State Madarsa Education Board and degree of Shastri from Kameshwar Singh Darbhanga Sanskrit University will be treated to be equivalent to graduation. Applicants should have qualified D.El.Ed/B.T/B.Ed./B.A.Ed/B.Sc.Ed/B.L.Ed.

Work Experience: Having minimum 8 years of regular service as basic grade teacher of Panchayat Elementary teacher/Urban Elementary Teacher under Panchayat Raj Institutions and rban Local Body Institutions. Graduate teacher of Panchayati Raj Institutions or Urban bodies lnstitutions whose services are confirmed.

More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 750, whereas Rs 200 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/Female Candidates/PwD category.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.