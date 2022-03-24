Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Research Assistant. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website appsc.gov.in till April 24 upto 4.00 PM.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 10 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Not less than 18 Years of age and more than 32 Years of age as on April 24, 2022. However the Upper Age Limit is relaxable by 5 years for APST and another 5 years relaxation for regular employees working under Govt. and Semi Govt. Departments of the State of Arunachal Pradesh. For APST PwD candidates, upper age limit will be relaxed for 15 years.

Educational Qualification: B.Com, BA with Economics as one of the subjects and B.Sc. with Mathematics 0R Statistics as one of the sub.jects from a recognized University. However, one who have appeared Or appearing in the final yearlsemester examination shall also be eligible to apply subject to production of original certificate/Mark sheet at the time of viva voce/Interview.

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

The examination fee for the APST candidates is Rs 150 and Rs 200 is applicable to other candidates.

Steps to apply for Research Assistant posts

Visit the official website appsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “One Time Registration” Register and login to your profile and apply for the post Fill up the details and upload the required documents Pay the application fee Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to register.

Selection Process

The eligible candidates will have to appear in the written examination followed by Interview/Viva-Voce.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.