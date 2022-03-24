Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has released the provisional answer key of the Food Safety Officer (FSO) Exam 2021. Candidates can check and download the answer key from the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in.

The written examination was conducted on March 20, 2022. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 8 vacancies.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Provisional Answer Key of Written Exam. for recruitment to the post of Food Safety Officer(Advt. No.-04/2021)(Series-A,B,C & D)” The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the answer key.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.