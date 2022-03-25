The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released the result of MP Police Constable recruitment exam 2020. Candidates can check and download their result from the official website peb.mp.gov.in using their application number, roll number and date of birth.

The MP Police Constable exam was conducted on January 8, 2022. The recruitment drive aims to fill around 4,000 police constable vacancies. Of these, 3,862 are Constable GD (General Duty) posts and 138 posts are for radio constables.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website peb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on “First Stage Result - Police Constable Recruitment Test - 2020” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.