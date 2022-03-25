Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the date sheet of Term 2 examination for Class 10th and 12th. Candidates can check and download the date sheet from the official website pseb.ac.in.

The Term 2 examination is scheduled to be conducted in April. As per a report by NDTV, the board examination for Class 10th is scheduled to be conducted from April 29 to May 19 and the Class 12th Term 2 exams will be held from April 22 to May 23.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download the date sheet

Visit the official website pseb.ac.in On the homepage, click on “Date Sheet” link available under Important Links Now click on Class 10th, Class 12th date sheet link The date sheet will appear on the screen Check and download the date sheet Take a printout for future reference

Class 10th date sheet.

Class 12th date sheet.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.