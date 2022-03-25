Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has declared the final result and merit list of the 2019 Group-B Police Sub Inspector exam. Candidates can check the result merit list at the from the official website mpsc.gov.in.

The MPSC PSI result merit list contains the name, roll number, category, score and other details on the shortlisted candidates. MPSC has also released the recommendation list along with the cut-offs.

The recruitment drive was conducted under the 2019 Maharashtra Subordinate Services, Non-Gazetted, Group-B exam for 496 posts of PSI. According to the result notice, a total 494 candidates have been shortlisted.

Candidates are advised to read the result notice for more information.

Here’s MPSC PSI result merit list.

Here’s MPSC PSI result recommendation list.