The Cochin University of Science and Technology ( CUSAT ) is expected to declare the results of the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 on June 4, 2025. Once out, applicants can download their results from the official website admissions.cusat.ac.in.

The computer-based test (CBT) was held from May 10 to 12, 2025. The Common Admission Test (CAT) is conducted to seek admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses.

Steps to download CUSAT CAT result 2025

Visit the official website admissions.cusat.ac.in On the homepage, click on the CAT result 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference