The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Engineer (System) for engagement purely on contract. Interested candidates can apply for the post at the official website wbphidcl.com till April 13.

WBPRB has notified one vacancy of AE for a consolidated monthly remuneration of Rs 27,000.

Here’s WB Police AE recruitment 2022 notification.

Eligibility criteria

Age: 21-40 years as on January 1, 2022.

Qualification: B.E. B. Tech. / B.Sc. (Engineering) Degree or equivalent in Electronics & Communication Engineering/ Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering/ Computer Science & Engineering/ Information Technology or MCA from a recognized University OR Diploma in the same courses with minimum of five years working experience in the relevant field.

Preference may be given to the candidate having experience as Assistant Engineer System) or equivalent.

Selection process

Selection of the candidate will be made on the basis of the result of Written Examination and/or Viva-voce. Scrutiny of documents will be made at the time of Viva-voce.

Steps to apply for WBP AE recruitment 2022:

Visit official website wbphidcl.com Click on the recruitment notice under ‘News & Updates’ Click on the apply online link Fill application form, upload documents and submit Download form and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to apply for WBPRB AE recruitment 2022.