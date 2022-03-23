The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the answer keys of the written exam for the posts of Agragami in the Civil Defence Organization. Candidates can download the answer keys from the official website wbpolice.gov.in.

The WB Police Agragami exam was held on January 30 (Sunday) from 12 noon to 1.00 PM.

Candidates are advised to compare the answer key with the question paper carefully and can raise objections, if any, to the keys within seven days from the release of the answer key.

Steps to download WB Police Agragami answer key 2022:

Visit the official website wbpolice.gov.in Click on the recruitment tab Now click on ‘Agragami in WBCEF and WWCD’ link

Click on the answer key link The WB Police Agragami answer key will appear on screen Download and check

Here’s direct link to WB Police Agragami answer key 2022.

WBPRB has notified 169 vacancies for Agragami (WBCEF) and 117 vacancies for Agragami (WWCD). The physical tests (PET/PMT) for the post of Agragami were held in October and November.