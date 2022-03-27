All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has released the Prospectus for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) July 2022 session. The Prospectus including eligibility criteria along with seat position is available on the official website aiimsexams.ac.in.

Candidates whose registration and basic candidate information has been accepted can generate their Exam Unique Code (EUC) and submit their online applications till April 14 (5.00 PM). The EUC is required to be generated to indicate the applicant’s desire to apply for INI CET July 2022.

After EUC generation, candidates have to complete and submit their final application form for INI CET July 2022.

The INI CET July 2022 exam will be held on May 8 (Sunday) from 9.00 AM to 12.00 noon in cities across India in computer-based test mode. The admit cards will be available for download from April 29. The exam will consist of objective type of questions of varying types.

Candidates are advised to read the prospectus carefully for more details.

Here’s INI CET July 2022 Prospectus.

Here’s INI CET July 2022 revised schedule.

About INI CET

INI-CET is a Combined Entrance Test (CET) for admission into postgraduate courses [MD, MS, DM (6 yrs), MCh (6 yrs) and MDS] at Institutes of National Importance (INI) for medical education namely, AIIMS-New Delhi and all new AIIMS, JIPMER-Puducherry, PGIMER-Chandigarh, NIMHANS-Bengaluru. The INI-CET is conducted twice a year usually in the month of May for admission to July session in the same year and in November for admission starting January next year.