The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer keys and question paper of the Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2021. Candidates can check and download the final answer keyn from the official website ssc.nic.in.

The SSC GD Constable exam 2021 was held in computer-based test mode from November 16 to December 15 at different centres all over the country. The results were announced on March 25.

The candidates can access the final answer key and question paper by logging in the link provided below by using their Examination Roll No. and Password. This facility will be available for the candidates from till April 26 (4.00 PM).

According to the result notice a total of 2,85,201 candidates (Female-31657 & Male- 2,53,544) have been provisionally shortlisted on the basis of their performance in the GD Constable exam for appearing in the PET/ PST round. The dates for physical tests will be announced later.

Marks of the qualified/ non-qualified candidates will be placed on the Commission’s website w.e.f. March 31 to April 30.