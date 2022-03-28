Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced the result of the December Term End Examination (TEE) 2021. Students can check their results online at the official website ignou.ac.in.

“Remaining results of Term-End, Assignment, Practical and Project awards is a continuous process and will be updated soon,” the notice says.

Steps to download IGNOU results Dec 2021:

Visit official website ignou.ac.in Click on the link ‘University has announced Term End Examination December 2021 Result’

Click on the ‘December 2021 Exam Result (New)‘ link Enter Your Enrollment Number and submit The IGNOU TEE result will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download IGNOU Term End result 2021.