State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has announced the exam dates for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test or MHT CET 2022. Candidates can check the exam schedule at the official website cetcell.mahacet.org. The Board will conduct the Common Entrance Tests for various courses in the month of June.

According to the schedule, MHT CET 2022 will be held from June 11 to 16 for PCM Group and June 17 to 23 for PCB Group. MHT-CET-2022 will be conducted for admission to UG Professional Courses in Engineering/ Technology, Pharmacy and Agricultural Education for the academic year 2022-23.

Here’s MAHACET 2022 timetable.