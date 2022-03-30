Today is the last day to apply online for recruitment to various Group B and C posts at Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry. Candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website jipmer.edu.in upto 4.30 PM.

The JIPMER recruitment exam will be held on April 17 and the admit card will be made available to download from April 11 at 11.00 AM.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 37 vacancies, of which 15 are for Group B posts and 22 vacancies are for Group C posts. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, pay scale, examination details and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s JIPMER recruitment 2022 notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from UR/EWS/OBC category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1,500, whereas SC/ST category candidates will have to pay the fee of Rs 1200. PWBD (Persons with Benchmark Disabilities) candidates are exempted from payment of the application fee.

Steps to apply for JIPMER recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website jipmer.edu.in On the homepage, click on “Jobs” Click on “Direct Recruitment for various Group B & C posts in JIPMER, Puducherry” Now click on “Apply now” Register and proceed with application process Pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.