Today, June 30, is the last date to apply for the recruitment of Enforcement Sub Inspector in Transport Department, Government of Bihar under Advt. 03/2025 on the official website bpssc.bihar.gov.in . The recruitment drive aims to fill 33 Enforcement SI posts 2025.

The applicants should hold a graduation degree or equivalent from a recognised university. Candidates should be between the ages of 21 to 37 years as on August 1, 2025. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for Enforcement SI posts 2025

Visit the official website bpssc.bihar.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Transport Dept. tab Click on the Enforcement SI posts 2025 registration link Register yourself, pay the fee, and submit the form Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Enforcement SI posts 2025.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary Exam, Mains Exam, Physical Examination, and Interview round.