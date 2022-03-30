Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will commence the online applications for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET-2022) from April 6 onwards. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the TS EAMCET 2022 at eamcet.tsche.ac.in till May 28.

The state-level TS EAMCET 2022 computer-based entrance exam is scheduled to be held on July 14, 15, 18, 19 and 20. Exams for Agriculture, Medical will be held on July 14, 15 and Engineering students July 18 and 20, respectively.

The exam will be organised by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTU) on behalf of TSCHE. The EAMCET exam is conducted for admissions to various UG professional courses offered on Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical (Pharmacy, Veterinary etc.) provided in the state of Telangana.

The TS EMACET 2022 detailed notification and Information Bulletin will be available on the official portal after registrations start. It will contain details regarding the syllabus, list of courses, eligibility, etc.

Here’s TS EAMCET 2021 short notification.