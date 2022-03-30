Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has notified vacancies for the post of Assistant Fisheries Officer, Group B in Odisha Fisheries Cadre. Eligible candidates can register and apply for the posts on the official website opsc.gov.in from April 4. The last day to register is May 4, while registered candidates will be able to submit applications till May 11.

OPSC has notified a total of 177 Assistant Fisheries Officer posts in Group-B of Odisha Fisheries Cadre under the Fisheries and Animal Resource Department. The pay scale is Rs 44,900 (level 10). Aspirants can download the recruitment notification from the official website.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21-38 years as on January 1, 2022. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: The applicants must be a Bachelor in Fishery Sciences (B.F.Sc).

Application Fee

The candidates are required to pay the application fee of Rs 500. The applicants from SC/ST/PwD category are exempted from payment of the fee.

Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be made on the basis of written examination (objective-type MCQ) and Viva Voce test.