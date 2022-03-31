Delhi University will conclude the online application process today for recruitment to the post of Professor in various Departments of the University. Interested and eligible candidates can now apply for the posts on the official website du.ac.in or directly at the recruitment portal rec.uod.ac.in.

In total, there are 186 posts of Professor in 45 different subjects on offer in the Academic Pay Level 14 as per the 7th Central Pay Commission Pay Matrix, in various Departments of the DU.

Refer to the qualification notice for details on eligibility criteria.

Here’s DU Professor recruitment 2022 vacancy notice.

Application Fee



The application fee is Rs 2000 for UR/OBC/EWS category. No application fee will be charged from applicants from SC, ST, PwBD category and Women applicants.

Selection Process

Applications received for the faculty position shall be screened on the basis of the academic and other related credentials of the candidates. Shortlisted candidates will be called for interviews. More details here.

Steps to apply for DU Professor recruitment 2022:

Visit official website rec.uod.ac.in Create New Account using personal details and register Select post, fill application form, upload documents Pay fee and submit application Download form and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to apply for Delhi University recruitment 2022.