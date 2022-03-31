The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the exam schedule for various posts to be held in May, June and July 2022. Candidates can check and download the schedule at the official website jkssb.nic.in.

The OMR-based written examination for various posts of various departments advertised vide Advertisement Notification Nos 04, 05, 06 and 07 of 2020 and 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06 and 07 of 2021 will be held from May 18 onwards. The exam will be conducted for 1126 different posts including Patwari, Sub Inspector, Stock Assistant, Horticulture Technician, etc.

The notice regarding downloading of Admit Cards shall also be notified separately, JKSSB said.

Here’s JKSSB exam schedule 2022.