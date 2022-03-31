The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the candidate’s Response Sheets along with the tentative Answer Keys of the Selection Post (Phase-9) Examination, 2021. Candidates can check and download the answer key and response sheet from the official website ssc.nic.in.

SSC conducted the Phase-9 Exam 2021 from February 2 to 10 and March 14-16 (in UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand) in a computer-based test mode. Candidates can log in into the link provided below by using their Registration Login ID and Password.

Representations in respect of the tentative Answer Keys, if any, can be submitted online until April 5 (6.00 PM) on payment of Rs 100 per question/answer challenged. Representations received after the deadline will not be entertained under any circumstances.

The Phase 9 recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 3261 vacancies available for the posts of Junior Seed Analyst, Chargeman, Accountant, Head Clerk, MTS, Sub-Editor, Driver, Librarian, Scientific Assistant, Conservation Assistant Technical, and others.

Step to check SSC Phase 9 answer key 2022:

Visit official website ssc.nic.in Click on the answer key link for Phase IX/2021/Selection Posts On the PDF, click on the answer key link given below Login using Roll number and password The SSC Phase 9 answer key will appear on screen Match responses to the key to calculate probable score Download and save a copy.

Here’s direct link to SSC Selection Post Phase 9 answer key 2022.