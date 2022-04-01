UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the revised answer key of Sub-Inspector (Confidential), Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Clerk), and Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Accounts) recruitment exam. Candidates can check and download the answer key from the official website uppbpb.gov.in.

As per the released notification, the board has found objections to be justified against 7 questions. Of which, 1 question has been dropped and changes have been made in 6 questions.

The exam was conducted on December 4 and 5, 2021 in two shifts — 9.30 AM to 12.00 PM and 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1,329 vacancies, of which, 624+20 vacancies are for Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Clerk) posts, 358 for Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Accounts), and 295+32 for Police Sub-Inspector (Confidential).

Steps to download the revised answer key

Visit the official website uppbpb.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Direct Recruitment of Sub-Inspector of Police (Confidential), Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Clerk) and Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Accounts) in UP - Online Written held on 04.12.2021 and 05.12.2021. Information regarding exam questions and answer-key (answer key) answer options.” The revised answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Selection Procedure

UPPRPB will recruit candidates on the basis of an online exam, physical efficiency test, medical test and document verification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.