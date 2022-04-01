Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) in Social Defence Department. Eligible and interested candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website tnpsc.gov.in till April 30, 2022.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 19 in two shifts — Paper I (9.30 AM to 12.30 PM) and Paper II (2.00 PM to 5.00 PM). The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 16 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates from unreserved category should not be more than the age of 32 years, whereas no upper age limit is applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Educational Qualification: A degree in Sociology or Social Work or Psychology or Child Development or Criminology of any University or Institution recognized by the University Grants Commission or Institution recognized by the Government.

Here’s the official notification.

Fee

The applicants are required to pay the registration fee of Rs 150 and the application fee of Rs 200.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website tnpsc.gov.in Click on ‘New User’ to register and generate Registration/Login ID and password Return to homepage and go to ‘Apply Online’ Click on the application link available against District Child Protection Officer post Login and proceed with application process Upload the documents, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

Selection Process

Selection will be made in two successive stages i.e, (i) Examination (Computer Based Test Method) and (ii) Oral Test in the shape of an interview. The final selection will be made on the basis of the total marks obtained by the applicants at the CBT examination and oral test taken together subject to the rule of reservation of appointments.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.