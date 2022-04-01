The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the online registration deadline for the Joint Entrance Examination or JEE (Main) 2022. Candidates can apply online for the exam through online mode only till April 5 (up to 9.50 PM) at the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The JEE Main 2022 will be held in two sessions this year: Session 1- April 21, 24, 25, 29 and May 1 and 4, Session 2- May 24, 25, 26, 27, 28 and 29. The exam will be held in two sittings- 9.00 AM to 12 noon and 3.00 to 6.00 PM. The tests will be in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

The JEE Main exam comprises two papers. Paper 1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B. Tech) and the Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the Country.

The dates of Advance Intimation of Examination City, downloading of Admit Cards, and declaration of Result will be displayed on JEE (Main) portal in due course.

Here’s JEE Main 2022 application deadline extension notice.

Eligibility Criteria

For appearing in the JEE (Main) 2022, there is no age limit for the candidates. The candidates who have passed the class 12/equivalent examination in 2020, 2021, or appearing in 2022 irrespective of their age can appear in the examination.

Candidates are advised to read the JEE Main Information Bulletin for more details on the entrance exam.

Here’s JEE Main 2022 Information Bulletin.

Steps to apply for JEE Main 2022:

Visit official website jeemain.nta.nic.in Go to ‘Registration for JEE(Main) 2022’ and click on registration link Register and fill application Upload documents, pay fee and submit form Download application form and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to apply for JEE Main 2022.