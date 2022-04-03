The National Testing Agency has declared the results of the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU PhD) 2021 Entrance Examination. Candidates can check their result and view/ download/ print their scorecards from the official website ignou.ac.in using their login details.

NTA conducted the IGNOU Ph.D. 2021 Entrance Exam on February 24 in 30 Cities across the country in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. Over 18,000 candidates had registered for the exam of which 9196 appeared.

Here’s NTA IGNOU PhD entrance result notice.

Steps to download IGNOU PhD scorecard 2021:

Visit the official website ignou.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on “IGNOU PhD 2021-22 Score Card” Key in your login details and submit The IGNOU PhD result scorecard will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download IGNOU PhD scorecard 2021.