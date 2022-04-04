The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has issued the official notification for the TS ICET-2022 for admission to MBA and MCA courses in the state.

The Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test or TS ICET 2022 will be held on July 27 and 28. The admit card will be released on July 18. The online state-level entrance exam will be conducted by the Kakatiya University, Warangal on behalf of TSCHE.

The online application process for TS ICET 2022 will commence on April 6 at its website icet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates can apply up to June 27 without a late fee and till July 23 with a late fee. The application fee is Rs 650 for the candidates of unreserved category, and Rs 450 for SC/ ST/ PwD candidates.

Eligibility criteria

The minimum age of the candidates should be 19 years as on the date of notification. No maximum age limit.