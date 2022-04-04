National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh (NHM MP) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to various posts DEIC Managers and Audiologist and Speech Therapists on contractual basis. Interested candidates can apply on the official website sams.co.in from April 11 onwards.

The last date to apply for the vacancies is May 11, 2022. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 82 vacancies, of which 44 vacancies are contractual Early Intervention cum Educator posts and 38 vacancies of Audiologist and Speech Therapists.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2022. Upper age limit relaxed for candidates from reserved category.

Educational Qualification:

Early Intervention cum Educator posts: Special BEd with diploma in mental retardation.

Audiologist and Speech Therapists: Bachelors in Audio Speech language pathology. Diploma in hearing language and speech. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.