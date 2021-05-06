National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh (NHM MP) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment to the post of Staff Nurse in Super Specialty Hospital (SSB) Rewa (MP). Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at mponline.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up 19 vacancies. The application process began on May 5 and will conclude on May 21, 2021.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

Important Dates:

Commencement of application process: May 5

Last date to register online: May 21

Opening of application correction window: May 6

Last day to make changes to the applications: May 22

Date for the release of the admit card: June 2

Date of the examination: June 11

Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit: The candidates must have attained the age of 18 years and must not be more than the age of 40 years as on January 1, 2021. Upper age relaxation applicable to candidates falling under the reserved category.

Educational Qualification: The candidates should have passed Class 12. The applicant should have completed BSc Nursing or General Nursing. More details in the official notification. More details in the notification.

Steps to apply for Staff Nurse vacancies:

Visit the official website mponline.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Click Here to Apply Recruitment of Staff Nurse in Super Specialty Hospital (SSB) Rewa (MP).” Now click on “Click Here to apply” under “Services” tab Fill in the application form Upload the required documents and submit Take a printout of the application for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply for the Staff Nurse posts.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.