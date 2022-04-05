Today is the last day to apply for the West Bengal Civil Service (Executive) etc. Examination, 2022 to be conducted by the West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC). Interested and eligible candidates can register and pay the fee for the examination on the official website wbpsc.gov.in.

The closing date for submission of fees offline through PNB Challan is April 7, 2022 (up to official banking hours). Candidates will be able to edit their applications from April 8 to 14, 2022.

The WBCS Exam 2022 will be held for recruitment to the posts in the cadre of West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) and certain other services and posts. The exam will consist of three stages: i) Preliminary exam, ii) Main exam, and iii) Interview. The exam will be held in May and the exact dates will be issued later.

Here’s WBPSC WBCS 2022 notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Not below 21 years but not more than 36 years on the 1st January of the year of examination for services and posts included in Group ‘A’ & ’C’.

Educational Qualification: A degree of a recognized University. Ability to read, write and speak in Bengali (not required for those candidates whose mother tongue is Nepali). More details in the notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 210. SC/ST category candidates of West Bengal and Persons with Disabilities (PWD) having physical disability of 40% and above are not required to pay any fee. BC candidates of West Bengal are, however, required to pay usual fee as aforesaid. No exemption of fee is available to SC/ST/BC candidates of other states.

Steps to apply for WBCS Exam 2022: