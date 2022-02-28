The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the official notification for the West Bengal Civil Service (Executive) Examination, 2022. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the exam from March 3 to March 24 at the official website wbpsc.gov.in.

WBPSC will conduct the WBCS Preliminary Exam 2022 in May at various centres in Kolkata and in certain other districts in West Bengal. Based on the results of the WBCS exam, recruitment to the West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) and certain other services and posts will be made.

The number of vacancies in different services and posts to be filled up on the results of the examination will be announced in due time, the Commission said.

Here’s WBPSC WBCS 2022 notification.

Eligibility criteria

Age: 21-36 years as of January 1, 2022. The upper age limit is relaxable for reserved categories.

Qualification: i) A degree from a recognized University. (ii) Ability to read, write and speak in Bengali.

Selection process

The W.B.C.S. (Exe.) Exam consists of two parts – (1) Written Examination and (2) Personality Test. Written Examination will be held in two successive stages, viz., (i) Preliminary Examination (Objective MCQ Type) and (ii) Main Examination (Both Objective MCQ Type and Conventional Type).

Candidates selected on the results of the Prelims will be allowed admission to the Main exam and those selected on the basis of results of the Main Exam will be called to appear at the Personality Test.

Application fee

Applicants have to pay a fee of Rs 210 online. SC/ST/PwD candidates of West Bengal are exempted.