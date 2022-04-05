National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh (NHM MP) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Clinical Psychologists for Mental Health Programme on contractual basis. Interested candidates can apply on the official website sams.co.in from April 12 onwards.

The last date to apply for the vacancies is May 12, 2022. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 47 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: (MA, MSC, M Phil, PhD) Clinical Psychologist from a recognised university.

Direct link to the notification.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website sams.co.in On the homepage, click on “Recruitment of Approx. 47 Contractual Clinical Psychologists for Mental Health Programme under National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh” Click on “Apply” link Register and proceed with application process Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.