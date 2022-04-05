The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released the provisional result of the Written Test for the post of Livestock Inspector 2021. Candidates can check and download their results from the official website osssc.gov.in.

The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the Physical Standard Measurement (PSM) and document verification to be conducted from April 18, 2022.

“The provisionally shortlisted candidates are advised to download Admission Letter for the Physical Standard Measurement Test from the website of the Commission www.osssc.gov.in by using their User ID and Password and appear in the aforesaid test and verification of original documents,” reads the notification.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website osssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Notification No. IIE-22/2022-48(C)/OSSSC date - 05.04.2022 ––- Provisional Results of the written test held on 26.09.2021 for recruitment to the post of Livestock Inspector - 2021.” The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

OSSSC Livestock Inspector exam 2021 was held on September 26. The provisional answer keys were released on September 28 and objections were invited upto October 5, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 565 vacancies of Livestock Inspector.

