Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has announced the result of the UP Technical Education (Teaching) Service Examination 2021. Candidates can check the result merit list at the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

The UPPSC Technical Education Service Exam 2021 was held on December 22 in two sessions. The result has been announced for the posts of Lecturer Mechanical Engineering/ Workshop Superintendent, Lecturer Electrical Engineering, Lecturer Civil Engineering and Lecturer English.

According to the Commission, 40783 candidates appear for the UPPSC Lecturer exam of which 2228 candidates have been shortlisted for the interview round. The interview schedule will be issued later.

The merit list contains the roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates.

Steps to download UPPSC Lecturer result 2021:



Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, click on the link ‘LIST OF CANDIDATES QUALIFIED FOR INTERVIEW IN U.P. TECHNICAL EDUCATION (TEACHING) SERVICES EXAM.-2021’ The UPPSC Technical Lecturer result merit list will appear on screen Download and check by searching roll number.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1370 vacancies, of which 13 vacancies are for the post of Principal, 1039 for Lecturer, Engineering & Technical Branches, 16 for Workshop Superintendent, 87 for Librarian, and 215 for Lecturer (Non-Engineering).