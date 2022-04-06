Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the Indian Economic Service/ Indian Statistical Service (IES/ISS) Examinations 2022 today, April 6. Interested candidates can register for the examination on the official website upsconline.nic.in.

The last day to apply is April 26 upto 6.00 PM. The online applications can be withdrawn from May 4 to 10 till 6.00 PM. The UPSC IES/ISS exams 2022 will be conducted from June 24, 2022.

The Commission aims to fill up a total of 53 vacancies, of which 24 vacancies are for Indian Economic Service and 29 for Indian Statistical Service.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21-30 years.

Educational Qualification:

IES: Post-Graduate Degree in Economics/Applied Economics/Business Economics/Econometrics.

ISS: Bachelor’s Degree with Statistics/Mathematical Statistics/Applied Statistics as one of the subject OR a Master’s degree in Statistics/Mathematical Statistics/Applied Statistics.

Application Fee

The applicants are required to pay the fee of Rs 200, except female/SC/ST/PwBD candidates who are exempted from payment of fee.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to apply for IES/ISS 2022

Visit the official website upsconline.nic.in On the homepage, click on “ONLINE APPLICATION FOR VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC” Click on the registration links (Part-I) available against IES/ISS Read the instructions and proceed to register Fill up the details, pay the fee and upload the required documents Log in and proceed with Part-II registration Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for IES/ISS 2022.

Selection Procedure

UPSC will shortlist candidates for the Indian Economic/Statistical Services based on a written exam carrying a maximum of 1000 marks and a personality test carrying a maximum of 200 marks.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.