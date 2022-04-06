The National Testing Agency (NTA) has today, April 6 inviting online applications for NEET (UG) 2022 for admission to the undergraduate medical courses in all medical institutions in India. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the entrance exam at neet.nta.nic.in till May 6, 2022.

The last date of successful transaction of fee is May 7, 2022. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 17 for the duration of 3 hours 20 minutes (2.00 PM to 5.20 PM).

“The paper shall consist of 200 multiple choice questions (four options with a single correct answer) from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (Botany & Zoology). 50 questions in each subject will be divided into two Sections (A and B),” reads the notice.

NEET (UG) 2022 will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Here’s the official notice.

Direct link to the Information Bulletin.

Eligibility Criteria

The applicants should have completed 17 years of age at the time of admission or will complete that age on or before 31 December of the year of his/her admission to the first year of the Undergraduate Medical Course.

Candidates who are appearing or have cleared their Class 12th board exams with Physics, Chemistry, Biology, or Biotechnology with English as a core subject from a recognised board are eligible to appear for NEET-UG.

Application Fee

The application fee for general category is Rs 1600, whereas Rs 1500 is applicable to general-EWS/OBC-NCL category candidates. SC/ST/PwBD/Third Gender will have to pay Rs 900. Candidates from outside India will have to pay Rs 8500. Processing charges and Goods and Services Tax (GST) are to be paid by the candidate, as applicable

Steps to apply for NEET UG 2022

Visit the official website neet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Registration for NEET(UG)-2022” Register yourself and proceed with the application process Fill in the required details, upload documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for NEET UG 2022.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.