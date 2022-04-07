The National Testing Agency (NTA) has rescheduled the dates of JEE Main 2022 Session 1 and Session 2 based on the numerous representations received from the candidates. Candidates can check the notice at the official website nta.ac.in.

The JEE Main 2022 was earlier scheduled to be held in April (Session 1) and May (Session 2). However, since receiving requests from candidates, NTA has decided to postpone the exams.

According to the new schedule, JEE Main 2022 session 1 exams will be held on June 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, and 29. Session 2 will be held on July 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29 and 30.

The dates of Advance Intimation of Examination City, downloading of Admit Cards, and declaration of result will be displayed on JEE (Main) portal in due course.

“The Registration for Session 1 is over now. The schedule for inviting the online Application Forms for Session 2 of JEE (Main) – 2022 will be available soon,” the notice said.

Here’s NTA JEE Main 2022 exam notice.

The JEE Main exam comprises two papers. Paper 1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B. Tech) and the Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the Country. The tests will be in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.