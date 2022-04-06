The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the application correction window for the Joint Entrance Examination or JEE (Main) 2022 today, April 6. Candidates can make corrections to their application form at the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in till April 8 upto 9.00 PM.

“Thereafter, no correction in particulars, whatsoever, will be entertained by NTA under any circumstances. The additional fee (wherever applicable) shall be paid by the candidate concerned either through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI and PAYTM. Since, it is a one-time facility extended to the candidates to avoid any hardships to them, the candidates are informed to do the correction very carefully, as no further chance for correction will be given to the candidates,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

The JEE Main 2022 will be held in two sessions this year: Session 1- April 21, 24, 25, 29 and May 1 and 4, Session 2- May 24, 25, 26, 27, 28 and 29. The exam will be held in two sittings- 9.00 AM to 12 noon and 3.00 to 6.00 PM. The tests will be in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

The JEE Main exam comprises two papers. Paper 1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B. Tech) and the Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the Country.

The dates of Advance Intimation of Examination City, downloading of Admit Cards, and declaration of Result will be displayed on JEE (Main) portal in due course.

Steps to make correction in the application form

Visit official website jeemain.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Correction for Session-1 of JEE (Main) 2022” Login using credentials and make necessary corrections Save changes and submit the form

Direct link to application correction window.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.