Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has today, April 7 released admit card for the Combined State Engineering Services Exam 2021. Candidates can check and download their hall tickets from the official website ukpsc.gov.in.

The UKPSC AE written exam 2022 will be held from April 23 to 27 at different centres across Uttarakhand. The exam will be held in two sessions everyday for different papers.

The UKPSC recruitment aims to fill up 154 Assistant Engineer vacancies in various departments. A total of 25 vacancies are to be filled in Rural Development Department, 56 in Irrigation Department, 8 in Minor Irrigation Department, 21 in Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, 2 in Department of Energy, and 42 in Public Works Department.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website ukpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “उत्तराखण्ड सम्मिलित राज्य अभियंत्रण सेवा परीक्षा-2021 हेतु ऑनलाइन प्रवेश पत्र डाउनलोड करने के संबंध में” under Recent Updates section Now click on the admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of combined competitive written exam, followed by document verification and a personal interview.

