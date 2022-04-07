The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has released the result of Grade A (Assistant Manager) Phase II exam 2022. Candidates can check and download their result from the official website sebi.gov.in.

Candidates who have qualified the Phase II examination are eligible to appear for Phase III. Phase II examination was conducted on March 20, 2022 for General Stream, Legal Stream, Research Stream and Official Language Stream.

“Link for download of Call Letters for the Interview shall be shared only on SEBI website in due course for the successful candidates,” reads the notice.

Steps to download Phase II result

Visit the official website www.sebi.gov.in On the homepage, go to ‘Careers’ link — ‘Results’ Click on the result link for Grade A phase 2 and select relevant stream The SEBI Grade A Phase II result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the result.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 120 vacancies for the post of Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) in General Stream (80 posts), Legal Stream (16), Information Technology Stream (14), Research Stream (7) and Official Language Stream (3).

