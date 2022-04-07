TSCAB DCCB admit card 2022 released at tscab.org; here’s download link
Candidates can check and download their hall tickets from the official website tscab.org.
Telanagana State Cooperative Apex Bank Limited (TSCAP), DCCB has released the admit card for the Assistant Manager and Staff Assistant Phase I examination. Candidates can check and download their hall tickets from the official website tscab.org.
The exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 24, 2022, reports JAGRAN Josh.
Candidate are required to report at the exam venue strictly as per the time slot mentioned in the call letter and/or informed via SMS/Mail on their registered mobile number/mail prior to exam date. Candidates should report atleast 15 minutes before the reporting time indicated on the call letter, reads the notice.
Steps to download the admit card
- Visit the official website tscab.org
- On the homepage, click on “Careers” tab
- Click on “Click here to download the call letter for the posts of AM & SA in DCCBs”
- Key in your login details and submit
- Check and download the admit card
- Take a printout for future reference
Candidates can check the examination details and instruction available in the handouts below:
Click here to view the Information Handout for the posts of Asst. Manager in Adilabad DCCB
Click here to view the Information Handout for the posts of Staff Asst. in Adilabad DCCB
Click here to view the Information Handout for the posts of Asst. Manager in Hyderabad DCCB
Click here to view the Information Handout for the posts of Staff Asst. in Hyderabad DCCB
Click here to view the Information Handout for the posts of Asst. Manager in Karimnagar DCCB
Click here to view the Information Handout for the posts of Staff Asst. in Karimnagar DCCB
Click here to view the Information Handout for the posts of Asst. Manager in Mahabubnagar DCCB
Click here to view the Information Handout for the posts of Staff Asst. in Mahabubnagar DCCB
Click here to view the Information Handout for the posts of Staff Asst. in khammam DCCB
Click here to view the Information Handout for the posts of Asst. Manager in Medak DCCB
Click here to view the Information Handout for the posts of Staff Asst. in Medak DCCB
Click here to view the Information Handout for the posts of Asst. Manager in Nalgonda DCCB
Click here to view the Information Handout for the posts of Staff Asst. in Nalgonda DCCB
Click here to view the Information Handout for the posts of Asst. Manager in Warangal DCCB
Click here to view the Information Handout for the posts of Staff Asst. in Warangal DCCB
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.