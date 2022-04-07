Telanagana State Cooperative Apex Bank Limited (TSCAP), DCCB has released the admit card for the Assistant Manager and Staff Assistant Phase I examination. Candidates can check and download their hall tickets from the official website tscab.org.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 24, 2022, reports JAGRAN Josh.

Candidate are required to report at the exam venue strictly as per the time slot mentioned in the call letter and/or informed via SMS/Mail on their registered mobile number/mail prior to exam date. Candidates should report atleast 15 minutes before the reporting time indicated on the call letter, reads the notice.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website tscab.org On the homepage, click on “Careers” tab Click on “Click here to download the call letter for the posts of AM & SA in DCCBs” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Candidates can check the examination details and instruction available in the handouts below:

