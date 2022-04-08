The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha has released the result of second phase Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test (OSSTET) 2021. Candidates can check and download their result from the official website bseodisha.ac.in using their login details.

The OSSTET 2021 application process concluded on January 10, 2022.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website bseodisha.ac.in On the homepage, click on the Results tab Click on “OSSTET EXAM RESULT 2021 (2nd)” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.