Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has deferred the online applications process for recruitment to 3000+ vacancies of Group 3 Sub Engineer, Draftsman and other post combined recruitment test 2022. The new schedule will be released later on the official website peb.mp.gov.in.

Earlier, the applications were to be commence from today, April 9.

Direct link to the notification.

The Preliminary recruitment exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 6, 2022 in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12.00 PM and 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM. The board had notified a total of 3435 posts.

The applicants should have attained the age of 18 years and should not be more than the age of 40 years as on January 1, 2022. The upper age limit for reserved category candidates is 45 years.

Application Fee

Candidates from unreserved category are required to pay the application fee of Rs 500, whereas Rs 250 is applicable to candidates from reserved category.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.