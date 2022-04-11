The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released the admit card of the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test or JNVST 2022 for Class 6 today, April 11. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website avodaya.gov.in.

The exam for admission to Class VI is scheduled to be conducted on April 20 in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya of concerned district/ any other centre allotted by NVS. The result of JNV Selection Test 2022 is expected to be announced by June 2022.

The selection test will be of two-hour duration from 11.30 AM to 1.30 PM and will have 3 sections with only objective type questions. There are 80 questions in all for 100 marks. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit official website navodaya.gov.in On the homepage, click on Class VI admit card link Click on the admit card link available under Candidate Corner Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

