The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially released the schedule for the Class 10 and Class 12 supplementary examinations for the academic year 2025. Candidates can refer to the official website cbse.gov.in for detailed guidelines and updates.

According to the notification, the exams will commence on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, offering students a second chance to improve their scores or clear subjects they were unable to pass in the main board exams.

The supplementary exams will cover a wide range of subjects across both senior secondary and secondary levels. Exams will begin at 10.30 am and typically conclude by 1.30 pm, with some elective and vocational papers lasting two hours. The subjects scheduled on the first day include key academic areas such as English Elective, Hindi Elective, Urdu Elective, Sanskrit Elective, as well as important social science disciplines like History, Political Science, Geography, and Economics.

