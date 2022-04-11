UKPSC 2021 State Junior Engineering Services Exam schedule released at ukpsc.gov.in
Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the exam dates for Uttarakhand Combined State Junior Engineer Service Exam 2021. Candidates can check and download the exam schedule from the official website ukpsc.gov.in.
As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted from May 7 to 10, 2022 in two shifts. The Commission will released the hall ticket from April 21 onwards.
Here’s the official notification.
The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 776 Junior Engineer vacancies in various departments.
Exam Schedule
|Date
|Paper
|Session
|Timing
|May 7
|General Hindi
|I
|10.00 AM to 12 noon
|May 7
|General English
|II
|2.00 PM to 4.00 PM
|May 8
|Civil Engineering Paper I
|I
|9.00 AM to 12 noon
|May 8
|Civil Engineering Paper II
|II
|2.00 PM to 5.00 PM
|May 9
|Mechanical Engineering Paper I
|I
|9.00 AM to 12 noon
|May 9
|Mechanical Engineering Paper II
|II
|2.00 PM to 5.00 PM
|May 10
|Electrical/Agriculture Engineering Paper I
|I
|9.00 AM to 12 noon
|May 10
|Electrical/Agriculture Engineering Paper II
|II
|2.00 PM to 5.00 PM
Steps to download the admit card
- Visit the official website ukpsc.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on JE 2021 admit card link
- Key in your login details and submit
- Check and download the admit card
- Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.