Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the exam dates for Uttarakhand Combined State Junior Engineer Service Exam 2021. Candidates can check and download the exam schedule from the official website ukpsc.gov.in.

As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted from May 7 to 10, 2022 in two shifts. The Commission will released the hall ticket from April 21 onwards.

Here’s the official notification.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 776 Junior Engineer vacancies in various departments.

Exam Schedule Date Paper Session Timing May 7 General Hindi I 10.00 AM to 12 noon May 7 General English II 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM May 8 Civil Engineering Paper I I 9.00 AM to 12 noon May 8 Civil Engineering Paper II II 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM May 9 Mechanical Engineering Paper I I 9.00 AM to 12 noon May 9 Mechanical Engineering Paper II II 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM May 10 Electrical/Agriculture Engineering Paper I I 9.00 AM to 12 noon May 10 Electrical/Agriculture Engineering Paper II II 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website ukpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on JE 2021 admit card link Key in your login details and submit

Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.