Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has started the online application process for Uttarakhand Combined State Junior Engineer Service Exam 2021. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website ukpsc.gov.in till December 17, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 776 vacancies in various departments.

Here’s direct link to the notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants should have attained the age of 21 years and should not be more than the age of 42 years as on July 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification: The applicants should hold diploma certificate in relevant field.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website ukpsc.gov.in Click on the application link under “उत्तराखण्ड सम्मिलित राज्य कनिष्ठ अभियन्ता सेवा परीक्षा-2021’ के अन्तर्गत विभिन्न विभागों में कनिष्ठ अभियन्ता के सम्बन्ध में विज्ञप्ति, विज्ञापन एवं ऑनलाइन आवेदन” Now click on “Click here to apply” against Uttarakhand Public Service Commission Combined State Junior Engineer Service Exam 2021 Register yourself, upload the required documents and submit the form Take a print of the form for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply.