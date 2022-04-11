Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has announced the result of physical efficiency test (PET) of Sub-Inspector Combined Competitive Exam 2021. Candidates can check and download the result from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The PET was conducted from February 12 to 18, 2022. A total of 18787 candidates were declared qualified to appear for the physical efficiency test (PET), of which 3291 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the interview round.

RPSC is conducting the recruitment drive to fill up a total of 857 Sub Inspector and Platoon Commander posts in the Rajasthan Police. Of these, 663 vacancies are for Sub Inspector AP (Non-TSP), 81 for Sub Inspector AP (TSP), 63 for Sub Inspector IB (Non-TSP), 38 for Platoon Commander (Non-TSP), 11 for Sub Inspector MBC (TSP) and 1 for Sub Inspector IB (TSP).

Steps to download RPSC SI PET 2021 result

Visit official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Result Preamble and Cutoff Marks of Qualified Candidates for Interview (After Physical Efficiency Test) Of Sub Inspector Comb. Comp. Exam 2021’ The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.