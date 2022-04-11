Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT). Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website appsc.gov.in till May 13.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 259 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 33 years of age as on May 13, 2022. However, the upper age limit is relaxed by 5 years for APST and another 5 years for Government and Semi Government Departmental Staff of the State of Arunachal Pradesh. For APST PwD candidates, upper age limit will be relaxed by 15 years.

Educational Qualification: 2nd Class Bachelor Degree in the concerned subject from a recognized University with B.Ed. However, candidates that have appeared or are appearing in the final semester/year examination shall also be eligible to apply, subject to production of Original Certificate/Mark Sheet at the time of Viva Voce /Interview.

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

The examination fee for the APST candidates is Rs 150 and Rs 200 is applicable to other candidates.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website appsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “One Time Registration” Register and login to your profile and apply for the post Fill up the details and upload the required documents Pay the application fee Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The eligible candidates will have to appear in the written examination followed by Interview/Viva-Voce.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.