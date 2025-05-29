Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the exam schedule for the Medical Officer posts 2025 (Advt. No. 09 of 2024-25. The written exam will be conducted on June 8 from 10.00 am to 1.00 pm. Admit cards will be released on the official website opsc.gov.in on June 3, 2025.

The paper will consist of 200 questions of 200 marks (one mark each). There shall be a negative marking of 0.25 mark for each wrong answer marked. As per the notification, a total of 3155 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the exam.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 5248 Medical Officer posts. The applications were invited from March 25 to May 15, 2025.

Steps to download MO admit card 2025

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the MO admit card 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Chek and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference